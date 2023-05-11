Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos are back in the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Searchlight Pictures film “Poor Things.” It marks Stone’s first film since 2021’s “Cruella” and Lanthimos’ first feature since his Oscar-winning 2018 film “The Favourite,” which also happened to star Stone.

In “Poor Things,” Stone plays a young woman named Bella Baxter who is brought back to life by the “brilliant and unorthodox scientist” Dr. Goodwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

The teaser trailer has flourishes of Georges Méliès and Wes Anderson as the “Lobster” and “Killing of a Sacred Deer” filmmaker gets funky with special effects and what looks to be some miniature work, all surely alongside his signature dry wit.

The film finds Lanthimos once again reuniting with “The Favourite” writer Tony McNamara, who wrote the screenplay for “Poor Things” based on the novel by Alasdair Gray and also serves as the writer/showrunner on the Hulu series “The Great.” Behind the camera, Lanthimos also reunites with cinematographer Robbie Ryan.

Check out the first teaser trailer for “Poor Things” in the player below. Searchlight Pictures will release the film on Sept. 8, and the cast also includes Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael and Christopher Abbott.