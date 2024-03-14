“Power Book II: Ghost” will officially end with Season 4, but the larger “Power” universe is far from over at Starz.

“Book II: Ghost” will premiere the first half of its two-part final season on June 7, a date that coincides with the 10-year anniversary of the series. Part 2 will then premiere on Sept. 6. On the Starz app, both premieres will be available at midnight on their respective dates. Linearly, both parts will premiere on Starz at 8 p.m. ET/PT in the United States and 9 p.m. ET in Canada. Watch a teaser for the first installment above.

This news comes on the heels of Starz ordering a fourth “Power” spin-off series, titled “Origins,” on Wednesday, which will follow the backstories of fan favorite characters Ghost and Tommy. The recent order proves that Starz is still committed to the larger “Power” universe even as this particular series is coming to an end. An insider familiar with the matter told TheWrap that the network is continuing to explore opportunities that will expand this franchise and that more news about the “Power” universe will be forthcoming.

Additionally, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is currently in production for its fourth season, and “Power Book IV: Force” has started production on Season 3.

“This explosive season of ‘Ghost’ is a fitting crescendo in a decade of an immensely popular franchise — fans will not be disappointed,” Kathryn Busby, president of programming for Starz, said in a press release. “While this marks the conclusion of one chapter, our commitment to the ‘Power’ universe endures with more compelling storytelling on the horizon.”

“Power Book II: Ghost” is the first series in the expanded “Power” universe. Season 4 stars Michael Rainey Jr as Tariq St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada, Cliff “Method Man” Smith as Davis MacLean, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada, Alix Lapri as Effie Morales, Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate, Caroline Chikezie as Noma, Lightskinkeisha as Brushaundria Carmichael and Michael Ealy as Detective Don Carter.

Courtney A. Kemp, the creator and showrunner of the original “Power” series, serves as executive producer with Brett Mahoney (“Empire,” “The Following”) showrunning and serving as the EP. “Power Book II: Ghost” comes from Kemp’s production company, End of Episode. Other executive producers include Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment. Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.