“Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 set a viewership record in its first weekend with 5.8 million multiplatform viewers since premiering March 17, making it Starz’s biggest premiere weekend ever.

Viewership for the debut episode was up approximately 30% from the Season 2 premiere in November 2021, indicating that interest in the drama series only continues to grow. “Power Book II: Ghost” was already renewed for Season 4 ahead of the third season premiere.

“The high-octane drama of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ continues to resonate with our viewers and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut,” Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for Starz, said at the time of renewal. “It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series.”

Season 3 follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) as he’s determined to get back to his family and get out of the drug business for good. However, a ruthless new connect pops up onto the scene and interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with his mother Tasha (Naturi Naughton) and his sister Yaz (Paris Morgan). Instead, he’s thrust back into business with the Tejadas along with Brayden (Gianni Paolo) and Effie (Alix Lapri), as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before.

Brett Mahoney (“Empire,” “The Following”) serves as showrunner and executive producer for “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3. The spinoff of the “Power” universe series is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp, the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” through her production company End of Episode. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson – via his G-Unit Film and Television – and Mark Canton – via Atmosphere Entertainment MM – also executive produce with Chris Selak.

Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.

New episodes of “Power Book II: Ghost” air Fridays on Starz.