‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Gets Early Season 4 Renewal at Starz

“Power Book II: Ghost,” Starz’s first series in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise, has been renewed for a fourth season ahead of its March 17 season 3 premiere.

Michael Ealy (“Barbershop,” “Takers”) joins the cast as a new series regular for season 4. He will star as Det. Don Carter, a rising NYPD officer on track to become police commissioner – a journey that began when his wife was killed in crossfire between rival drug gangs. On a mission to make the streets safer, Carter joined the police force and now leads a NYPD drug task force against drug related violence.

“The high-octane drama of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ continues to resonate with our viewers and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut,” said Kathryn Busby, the President of Original Programming for Starz, in a press release. “It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast.”

Season 3 follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) as he’s determined to get back to his family and get out of the drug business for good. However, a ruthless new connect pops up onto the scene and interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with his mother Tasha (Naturi Naughton) and his sister Yaz (Paris Morgan). Instead, he’s thrust back into business with the Tejadas along with Brayden (Gianni Paolo) and Effie (Alix Lapri), as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before.

When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success. Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige), angered by the death of her son Zeke Cross, is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children — and the business — in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean (Cliff “Method Man” Smith) to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail, according to the show’s logline.

And as a R.I.C.O. investigation mounts into the entire drug enterprise, Tariq is pulled deeper into the business and closer to the legacy of his father.

Brett Mahoney (“Empire,” “The Following”) serves as showrunner and executive producer for season 3. The series of the “Power” universe series is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp, the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. “Power Book II: Ghost” is also executive produced by Chris Selak. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.