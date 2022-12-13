power women summit sharon waxman

Sharon Waxman at the Power Women Summit

Welcome to the Power Women Summit 2022: A Time of Crisis – and Opportunity

WAXWORD

by | December 13, 2022 @ 6:25 AM

Women face an onslaught of push-back — but we’re not gonna panic

We had to bring the Power Women Summit back in person this year because — simply put — we all need it.

There is power in numbers. There is comfort in being together. And there is in the gathering of so many women in one place a resolve to get to a better status quo for women and underrepresented people in this country and, indeed, around the world. 

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

