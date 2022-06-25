roe v wade overturned

Getty Images

The Supreme Court and the End of Abortion: When You’re So Angry You’re Numb

WAXWORD

by | June 25, 2022 @ 6:18 AM

To be a woman in 2022 is to be angry

I’m afraid to share with you how angry I feel. I am so angry I’m almost numb. Paralyzed to feel these emotions and acknowledge the deepest betrayal to me by my own country, my government, with the abolition of a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. 

It doesn’t matter that I am well past child-bearing years. The insult is so deep, the offense so cutting: the highest court in the land deciding that I am no longer free to make my own reproductive choices. 

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

