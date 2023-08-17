The Predator is coming home.

“Prey,” the terrific spin-off/prequel that exists comfortably as part of the “Predator” franchise, will be released physically this fall in 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD options. There will also be a 4K steelbook edition available exclusively at Best Buy. “Prey” will be available to purchase starting on Oct. 3.

The movie, set in 1719, follows a young Comanche woman named Naru (Amber Midthunder) as she goes up against a prototypical Predator (Dane DiLiegro), the ultimate intergalactic hunter, who has come to earth to go up against the most fearsome warriors. “Prey” felt like a deliberate throwback to the original “Predator” film, with outstanding direction from Dan Trachtenberg (“10 Cloverfield Lane”) and an amazing lead performance in Midthunder.

When the movie came out on Hulu, it was an immediate hit with both fans and critics — it has a whopping 94% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. When announcing the release Thursday on the platform formerly known as Twitter, Trachtenberg referenced the strong fan outcry for the physical edition of the movie. “It’s happening! Because you guys demanded!” Trachtenberg wrote. “So glad you asked for it…so glad we got to make it!”

This is the first Hulu-exclusive movie to get a physical release and at least cracks the door open for future titles (it would be great to have things like “Palm Springs,” “Rye Lane” or “Hellraiser”). There are over two hours of bonus features, including a making-of doc, deleted scenes, an alternate opening, an FYC roundtable with much of the cast and crew and a commentary track featuring Trachtenberg, Midthunder, director of photography Jeff Cutter and film editor Angela M. Catanzaro.

It should also be noted that the discs will have the Comanche dub track that was an option on Hulu and is one of the cooler audio options (you can, of course, listen with English subtitles).

“Prey” lands on home video on Oct. 3. Just in time for spooky season (Predators are pretty scary).