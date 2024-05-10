Ahead of its Upfront presentation next week, Prime Video is going big on women’s sports.

The Amazon-owned streamer has struck a new deal with AT&T that will see the telecommunications giant serve as the lead sponsor for 21 WNBA games slated to stream on the service.

AT&T will also serve as presenting sponsor of pre-show, post-show and halftime coverage for Caitlin Clark’s professional home game debut on May 16, as well as the halftime show that will air during the service’s National Women’s Soccer League matches. For all WNBA games on Prime Video, AT&T will be represented with a presenting intro and logo inclusion.

“We are able to extend our commitment to women’s sports by teaming up with brands like AT&T that support meaningful storytelling around female athletes that connects to scaled audiences,” Amazon Ads head of live sports and video sales Danielle Carney said in a statement. “Amazon is proud to help those brands continue their impactful role in our culture and guide new brands into the rise of women’s sports.”

Prime Video and the WNBA struck a multi-year rights extension last month, which gives the former exclusive global streaming rights (excluding China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Finland and Germany) to the league’s schedule of 20 regular season games and the Championship Game of the Commissioner’s Cup presented by Coinbase. These select games are in addition to Prime Video’s continued live coverage of the Seattle Storm, with additional Storm games available exclusively to Prime members in Washington state.

In addition, the company struck a multi-year rights pact with NWSL in November to stream 27 total matches each season, including 25 regular season games as part of a “Game of the Week” on Friday nights throughout the season. Additionally, Prime Video will stream a season-opening kickoff match and a quarterfinal playoff contest.

Since 2022, AT&T has more than doubled its media investment across women’s sports, with sponsorships across multiple sports — including WNBA Changemaker and Marquee Sponsor, NCAA Corporate Champion, USWNT and LPGA, for example.

“Women’s sports have been a defining pillar of our strategy for years. In order to continue the incredible growth we’ve seen in the last few years, we need new and willing partners that value the fans, athletes, teams and leagues as much as we do,” AT&T Media AVP Scott Klatskin added. “Our new relationship with Amazon Prime not only elevates what we’re already doing in women’s basketball and soccer, but allows us to be more collaborative on a shared ambition to grow women’s sports.”