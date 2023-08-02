‘Wheel of Time’ Season 2: Prime Video Drops Opening Scene Ahead of September Premiere

Prime Video dropped a sneak peek of “Wheel of Time” Season 2 ahead of its release on Sept. 1, which fans can now watch at the end of last season’s finale.

According to the Amazon-owned streamer, the special look “reflects the structure of the best-selling and epic “The Wheel of Time” book series by Robert Jordan,” in which he would add the first chapter of the next book as a preview.

The scene, which opens the first episode of the second season, is an adaptation of the fan favorite “Darkfriend Social” prologue of the second novel of Jordan’s series, “The Great Hunt,” upon which “Wheel of Time” Season 2 is largely based. It’s also based on some elements of Jordan’s third novel, “The Dragon Reborn.”

The scene, which opens the first episode of the second season, is an adaptation of the fan favorite “Darkfriend Social” prologue of the second novel of Jordan’s series, “The Great Hunt” (Prime Video)

“Wheel of Time,” which was filmed in the Czech Republic, Morocco and Italy, stars Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl,” “I Care a Lot”) as Moiraine Damodred.

Rounding out the rest of the main cast is Daniel Henney (“Criminal Minds”) as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski (“Gran Turismo”) as Rand al’Thor, Zoë Robins (“Power Rangers Ninja Steel”) as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden (“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”) as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford (“Obey”) as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn (“Rogue Heroes”) as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney (“Young Wallander”) as Elayne Trakand.

The series was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ”Hemlock Grove”) and is a co-production with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

In addition to Judkins, Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions (“Winter Dragon”), Ted Field of Radar Pictures (“Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Winter Dragon”), Mike Weber (“Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Beirut”), Darren Lemke (“Shazam!,” “Goosebumps,” “Winter Dragon”), Marigo Kehoe (“Outlander,” “The Crown”), Justine Juel Gillmer (“The Survivor,” “Halo”), Sanaa Hamri (“Empire,” “Lovestruck”), and Amanda Kate Shuman (“The Blacklist”) serve as executive producers. Pike serves as co-executive producer and Harriet McDougal, Brandon Sanderson, and Lauren Selig are consulting producers. .