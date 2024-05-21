Amazon Freevee has canceled the Mike Schur-produced, coming-of-age comedy “Primo” after one season.

In a statement via X, creator Shea Serrano, whose life the show is based on, revealed that it would not be returning for a second season at the tech giant’s free ad-supported streamer.

“A short but beautiful run — sadly we’re not gonna be making any more episodes of PRIMO — i will always be indebted to everyone who worked on the show to make it so great and i will always be thankful to everyone who watched and championed it — thank you for real — long live PRIMO,” he wrote in a caption for a For Your Consideration video highlighting the show’s positive reviews.

“Primo” was picked up by IMDb TV, which was later rebranded to Freevee, in 2021.

The show follows Rafa Gonzales, a wide-eyed teenager being raised by his mother Drea and his five overbearing uncles (Rollie, Mike, Ryan, Jay, and Mondo) as he balances college aspirations, societal expectations, and a hectic home life on the south side of San Antonio.

The series starred Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Carlos Santos, Henri Esteve, Stakiah Lynne Washington, Christina Vidal, Johnny Rey Diaz, Jonathan Medina, Efrain Villa, Martin Martinez and Nigel Siwabessy.

Serrano and Schur executive produced the series alongside David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Peter Murrieta, Lisa Muse Bryany, Cortney Carrillo, Mark Rabinowitz, Kabir Akhtar, Augustine Melendez and Nicholas Perez. Akhtar and Carrillo directed the series alongside Melissa Fumero and Rebecca Asher. Amazon Studios produced the show in partnership with Universal Television, where Schur has an overall deal.