EMEA Boss Priya Dogra to Exit Warner Bros. Discovery After 14 Years

Priya Dogra, the head of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Europe, Middle East and Africa division, will exit the company later this year.

WBD International president Gerhard Zeiler said the decision, which was “mutually agreed” upon by Dogra and himself, will “come as a surprise to many, especially because Priya has been a key partner to me and has been instrumental in many important developments at our company during her tenure.”

Dogra has been serving as WBD EMEA’s president and managing director since the high profile merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia last year. Other roles during her 14-year tenure have included Time Warner’s head of mergers and acquisitions and WarnerMedia’s head of strategy and corporate development.

“I have known Priya since I joined Turner in 2012 and she is a world-class executive, whose knowledge of our industry, and especially the international media landscape, is extraordinary. She is as much an expert in the commercial side of our business as she is passionate and knowledgeable about content,” Zeiler said in a memo to staff. “I want to take this moment to give my sincere thanks to Priya for her exceptional and unwavering leadership, professionalism and dedication which has driven the success of our incredible network and streaming brands, TV series, films, and games, delivering growth in a complex and continuously changing region.”

Going forward, WBD’s EMEA leadership team will report directly to Zeiler.

Read the full memo below:

Dear all,



As we continue to evolve our company in response to significant changes in our industry, Priya Dogra and I have mutually agreed that she will leave WBD later this year. As you know, Priya has served as President & Managing Director, EMEA for Warner Bros. Discovery since the merger last year, having previously held a similar role for WarnerMedia.



I appreciate this news will come as a surprise to many, especially because Priya has been a key partner to me and has been instrumental in many important developments at our company during her tenure. Priya is a hugely popular leader and is familiar to many of you, having been with us for nearly 14 years, during which time she has made a significant and lasting impact. Priya held several vital roles during her time with us including Head of Mergers & Acquisitions for Time Warner and Head of Strategy and Corporate Development for WarnerMedia.



I have known Priya since I joined Turner in 2012 and she is a world-class executive, whose knowledge of our industry, and especially the international media landscape, is extraordinary. She is as much an expert in the commercial side of our business as she is passionate and knowledgeable about content.



I want to take this moment to give my sincere thanks to Priya for her exceptional and unwavering leadership, professionalism and dedication which has driven the success of our incredible network and streaming brands, TV series, films, and games, delivering growth in a complex and continuously changing region.



Priya has shepherded the business through several organisational changes proving herself a strategic and empathetic leader. Managing the EMEA business has required working closely with multiple stakeholders across the organisation and Priya has fostered a collaborative culture focused on driving company-wide success.



She has also been a brilliant partner to me, and I know many of you will join me in that sentiment. I’m truly thankful for everything Priya has done for our company, and we will miss her dearly.



Going forward, the EMEA leadership team will report directly to me.



Gerhard