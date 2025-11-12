Production and Management Company 2AM to Shutter

2AM, the production and management company founded by former Endeavor Content partner Christine D’Souza Gelb, David Hinojosa and Kevin Rowe is shuttering its doors, TheWrap has learned.

The three founders are going their separate ways.

Launched in 2021, 2AM was a full service production and management company with a focus on writers and directors with original and distinct voices. The company had initial financial backing from A24.

“During an extraordinarily challenging moment for both the world and the industry, A24 gave us the rare opportunity to build something from the ground up—something that reflected who we are as people and the artists we dreamed of championing,” D’Souza Gelb told Deadline, which first reported the news. “We are deeply grateful to all our partners and frequent collaborators across the industry who trusted us to deliver on our word. We also want to recognize our extraordinary team of executives, whose talent, dedication, and unwavering belief in our vision elevated everything we set out to do. Their leadership and creativity shaped the soul of this company, and none of our accomplishments would have been possible without them.”

D’Souza Gelb added: “We’ve had the privilege of supporting some of the most exciting auteurs working today and bringing projects to market that resonated in meaningful, impactful ways. Wherever our individual paths may lead, we hope to carry forward the same passion, integrity, and grace—and to continue standing beside the artists we would go to battle for, any day, any time. And so, the 2AM chapter comes to a close.”

The company’s credits included Halina Reijn’s “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” and “Babygirl,” and Celine Song’s Oscar-nominated “Past Lives” and rom com “Materialists.” Other credits include “The Starling Girl,” “The Front Room” and “Omni Loop.”