Laurane Sheehan, Veteran Entertainment Publicist and Event Planner, Dies at 61

Laurane “LaLa” Sheehan, a public relations veteran whose resume included films like “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Coraline,” and “Beasts of No Nation,” passed away of a sudden heart attack in November. She was 61.

Maggie Begley, the owner and founder of Maggie Begley Communications confirmed the news to TheWrap.

A senior accounts supervisor at MBC for three decades, Sheehan began her career as an actress in stage, television and commercial productions. In the 1990s, she served as the first Executive Director of the Music Video Producers Association. As executive producer of the organization’s first MVPA Awards, she helped bring recognition to the burgeoning music video industry.

During her career in public relations, which included stints at Mahoney/Wasserman and PMK/HBH, Sheehan facilitated events for venues including the Cannes Film Festival.

At MBC, she worked with clients such as LAIKA, Locksmith Animation, The Gotham Group, The Oneida Indian Nation, Vista Group, Movio, Cinedigm, Anheuser-Busch, children’s author Tony DiTerlizzi, and Benenson Productions, among others.

Sheehan’s industry peers and loved ones remember her as a role model and joy to be around. “What a joy it is to work with your best friend,” said Begley in a statement. “… She loved being part of the film industry, delighted in the artistry of our clients and was a shining light and spirit to all she encountered. Rest in peace my friend.”

David Burke, LAIKA Studios’ Chief Marketing Officer and SVP Business Operations remembers her as “an exceptional person with a hugely positive influence” on other people.

“She was a vital member of the LAIKA family and showed the way forward with her bright light,” he continued. “I count myself very lucky to have had the chance to work her. Laurane was a committed professional, dedicated and wonderful and always fun. It is unthinkable that she is gone.”

Sheehan is survived by her brother Paul Sheehan, his wife Nancy and their son Christopher Sheehan; her sister Maureen Glovins and her children Kevin and Brian Glovins, Stephanie Nover and Shannon Belli; her sister-in-law Lisa Sheehan and her sons Vincent Sheehan and Robert “Robby” Sheehan, Jr. and his wife, Erin. Her death was preceded by her parents Roy and Elvyra Sheehan and her brother Robert Sheehan.