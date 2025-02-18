Netflix Sets April Premiere for Justina Machado-Led Medical Drama ‘Pulse’ | Photos

The streamer also shared a first look at the series from Zoe Robyn and Carlton Cuse

Justina Machado as Dr. Natalie Cruz in "Pulse" (Jeff Neumann/Netflix)

Netflix has set an April premiere date for its upcoming Justina Machado-led medical drama.

“Pulse,” which is the streamer’s first English-language medical procedural, will premiere Thursday, April 3 on Netflix.

Machado stars in “Pulse” alongside Willia Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, Jack Bannon, Jessie T. Usher, Jessy Yates, Chelsea Muirhead and Daniela Nieves, as well as additional cast members Néstor Carbonell, Jessica Rothe, Santiago Segura, Ash Santos and Arturo Del Puerto.

Zoe Robyn created “Pulse” and serves as a co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Carlton Cuse. Additional EPs for “Pulse” include Bradley Gardner, Emma Forman, Michael Klick and Kate Dennis.

(L-R): Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael, Isa Briones as Dr. Santos and Tracey Ifeachor as Dr. Collins in "The Pitt" Season 1 (Max)
Read Next
'The Pitt' Renewed for Season 2 at Max

The official synopsis for “Pulse” is as follows: “As a hurricane barrels towards Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) is unexpectedly thrust into a promotion when beloved Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended. Amid the worsening storm and an onslaught of trauma cases, the hospital goes into lockdown, and Danny and Phillips must find a way to work together – even as the bombshell details of a complicated and illicit romance between them begin to spill out. The rest of the ER is left to process the fallout of their relationship while balancing their own challenges, both personal and professional, as they work under the pressure of life-or-death stakes. Because for this tight-knit group of doctors, saving their patients’ lives is often less complicated than living their own.”

Netflix also unveiled the first look at “Pulse,” which teases chaos in the trauma center as well as a romance between Fitzgerald’s Danny and Woodell’s Phillips.

Take a look at the first-look photos below:

Jeff Neumann/Netflix

Willa Fitzgerald as Danny and Colin Woodell as Phillips in “Pulse”

Anna Kooris/Netflix

Jessica Rothe as Cass Himmelstein, Jack Bannon as Dr. Tom Cole, Jessy Yates as Harper, Jessie T. Usher as Sam Elijah, and Willa Fitzgerald as Danny in “Pulse”

Jeff Neumann/Netflix

Willa Fitzgerald as Danny, Chelsea Muirhead as Sophie Chan, and Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips in “Pulse”

Jeff Neumann/Netflix

Daniela Nieves as Camila Perez and Chelsea Muirhead as Sophie Chan in “Pulse”

Lisa Tanner/Netflix

Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips and Jack Bannon as Tom Cole in “Pulse”

Jeff Neumann/Netflix

Jessy Yates as Harper and Willa Fitzgerald as Danny in “Pulse”

Jeff Neumann/Netflix

Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips in “Pulse”

Justina Machado
Read Next
Justina Machado to Lead Netflix's First Medical Procedural 'Pulse'

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments