Netflix Sets April Premiere for Justina Machado-Led Medical Drama ‘Pulse’ | Photos

Netflix has set an April premiere date for its upcoming Justina Machado-led medical drama.

“Pulse,” which is the streamer’s first English-language medical procedural, will premiere Thursday, April 3 on Netflix.

Machado stars in “Pulse” alongside Willia Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, Jack Bannon, Jessie T. Usher, Jessy Yates, Chelsea Muirhead and Daniela Nieves, as well as additional cast members Néstor Carbonell, Jessica Rothe, Santiago Segura, Ash Santos and Arturo Del Puerto.

Zoe Robyn created “Pulse” and serves as a co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Carlton Cuse. Additional EPs for “Pulse” include Bradley Gardner, Emma Forman, Michael Klick and Kate Dennis.

The official synopsis for “Pulse” is as follows: “As a hurricane barrels towards Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) is unexpectedly thrust into a promotion when beloved Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended. Amid the worsening storm and an onslaught of trauma cases, the hospital goes into lockdown, and Danny and Phillips must find a way to work together – even as the bombshell details of a complicated and illicit romance between them begin to spill out. The rest of the ER is left to process the fallout of their relationship while balancing their own challenges, both personal and professional, as they work under the pressure of life-or-death stakes. Because for this tight-knit group of doctors, saving their patients’ lives is often less complicated than living their own.”

Netflix also unveiled the first look at “Pulse,” which teases chaos in the trauma center as well as a romance between Fitzgerald’s Danny and Woodell’s Phillips.

Take a look at the first-look photos below: