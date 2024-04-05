‘Quantum Leap’ Canceled After 2 Seasons at NBC 

After two seasons, “Quantum Leap” has come to an end … again. NBC has canceled the sci-fi drama, TheWrap has learned.

Starring Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song, a physicist that gets sucked into the past, the series originally premiered in 2022. The show was set 30 years after the events of the original “Quantum Leap” and revolved around Ben and his team restarting the same machine that sucked Sam Beckett into history all those years ago. The series followed a new generation of s scientist who leaps through the bodies of different people throughout space and time, fixing mistakes and learning life lessons along the way.

In addition to Lee, the drama starred Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park, Nanrisa Lee, Ernie Hudson, Peter Gadiot and Eliza Taylor. The new version was developed by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt with Donald P. Bellisario, the original series’ creator, serving as executive producer.

Season 1 of the series premiered in the fall of 2022 with Season 2 premiering in October of 2023.

“Quantum Leap” is the latest show to receive its next season fate from NBC. In November, freshman dramas “Found” and “The Irrational” were both given Season 2 orders. The network also recently announced that it had greenlit new seasons of “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU” for the 2024 to 2025 season. The only drama that’s fate is currently undecided is “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

The original “Quantum Leap” premiered on NBC in the late ’80s and ran for five seasons. The series was helmed by Scott Bakula as Dr. Sam Beckett. Initially, the series had a rocky start, which wasn’t helped by its shifting time slot. But as it continued, “Quantum Leap” scored well in the 18-to-49 demographic and became a cult hit. Its finale was seen by more than 13 million households, more than double its average rating for the season.

Deadline was the first to report this story.