Queer Hollywood: Stars Who Came Out in 2021 (Photos)

A look at the stars who've come out as LGBTQIA+ so far this year
Demi Lovato • Singer and actress Demi Lovato came out as nonbinary in March. Lovato previously had come out as bisexual and said in their documentary "Dancing With the Devil" that they identified as "queer."
"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward," Lovato said on social media.
Jojo Siwa • Former "Dance Moms" star and YouTube darling Jojo Siwa came out as part of the LGBTQ community in an emotional video in April. The 17 year-old said she wasn't ready to commit to a specific "label" just yet but told People Magazine she best identified with the term pansexual.
“I still don’t know what I am. It’s like, I want to figure it out," Siwa told People. "I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it, or queer because I think the keyword is cool… Technically, I would say that I am pansexual, because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just, like, my human is my human.”
Colton Underwood • Former "Bachelor" star Colton Underwood came out as gay during a live interview in April with ABC News' Robin Roberts. "I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life," Underwood told Roberts.
Kehlani • The singer told the world she identifies as a lesbian in a TikTok video posted in late April. The Oakland native said in the video, "I finally know I’m a lesbian.” She added, "Well, it’s true. I am gay, gay, gay."
Gabbi Tuft • Former WWE wrestler Gabbi Tuft, who wrestled under the name Tyler Reks, came out as transgender in a series of heartfelt social media posts in early February. "I am no longer afraid and I am no longer fearful. I can now say with confidence, that I love myself for WHO I am," Tuft said at the time.
Courtney Stodden • Social media influencer and model Courtney Stodden came out as nonbinary in an Instagram post April 14.
Stodden said in the post, "They/them/theirs. I don’t Identify as she or her. I’ve never felt like I ever fit in anywhere. I was bullied horribly in school because I was different. The other girls never understood me. It got so bad that my mom pulled me out of school. And still, i don’t fit in. I never really connected with anyone my age. My spirit is fluid with a kaleidoscope of color."
Adelaide Kane • Kane, the star of "Teen Wolf" and Netflix's period drama "Reign," came out as bisexual in a video posted to her TikTok account on Valentine's Day. The caption said "me super nervous to come out publicly as bisexual to the people in my life & social media." Kane later clarified on her Instagram by saying, "spoiler alert: I’m not straight."
Kayla Braxton • WWE wrestler Kayla Braxton came out as bisexual in early March. Braxton joined WWE in 2016 and used the ring name Kayla Becker. In a tweet that's since been deleted (along with Braxton's entire Twitter account), she said, "Tonight, I choose to be over having to choose. Hello, world. I’m Kayla. Oh. And yeah – I’m bi.”
Ronen Rubinstein • "9-1-1 Lone Star" star and activist Ronan Rubenstein came out as bisexual in late May. Rubinstein famously played a gay firefighter on the show and said the role helped him figure out his own sexual identity. "I’m bisexual and I was excited to portray a gay character. I got to explore a side of myself that I’ve never gotten to explore, especially on camera," he told New Zealand-based website Stuff.