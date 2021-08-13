Quentin Tarantino’s Mom Takes the High Road After Director Vows to Never Give Her Money

Quentin Tarantino’s mom has taken the high road in response to her son’s vow that he would never give her a cent of money from his writing and filmmaking success, saying she wants to stay out of a back and forth feud in the media.

Tarantino’s mother Connie Zastoupil was reached by USA Today and asked to comment after Tarantino recently said he was forever hurt by his mom’s scolding that his writing career would be “f—ing over.”

“Regarding my son Quentin – I support him, I’m proud of him and love him and his growing new family,” she told USA Today on Friday. “It gave me great joy to dance at his wedding and receive his news upon the birth of my Grandson Leo.”

Tarantino on the podcast “The Moment” from “Billions” co-creator Brian Koppelman said that as a kid he often got in trouble from his single mother whenever he spent time writing screenplays instead of studying for school, and one tirade in particular got under his skin.

“In the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little writing career — with the finger quotes and everything — this little writing career that you’re doing? That s— is f—ing over,’” Tarantino said. “When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I was in my head and I go: ‘OK, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success…There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that.’”

Zastoupil added in her statement that comments like that on a podcast can easily “spin and go viral without full context,” adding that she doesn’t “wish to participate in this salacious transactional media frenzy.”

Tarantino said elsewhere on the podcast that he’s stuck to his promise, never buying Zastoupil a house or car but that he one time aided her when she was stuck in “a jam with the IRS.”

“There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children,” he said. “Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them.”

Hear more from Quentin Tarantino’s podcast interview on “The Moment” here.