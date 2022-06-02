Oscar-winning creative partners Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary are sharing their treasure trove of film knowledge in a new podcast called “The Video Archives Podcast.”

Set to launch in July, the project will see the “Pulp Fiction” and “Reservoir Dogs” co-writers revisiting the lesser-known films they would recommend to customers while working at the Video Archives movie rental store in Manhattan Beach, California, nearly 40 years ago.

Each episode will include a rewatch discussion of those titles, taken from the actual VHS tapes that Tarantino obtained in 1995 and used to recreate the Video Archives store in his home.

With the help of announcer and Avary’s daughter Gala Avary, the pair will give awards to their favorite films, weigh in on the quality of the video transfer and bring hidden gems to their listeners.

“We never imagined that 30 years after we worked together behind the counter at Video Archives, we would be together again doing the exact same thing we did back then: talking passionately about movies on VHS,” Tarantino and Avary said in a joint statement. “Watching movies was what originally brought us together and made us friends, and it’s our love of movies that still brings us together today. So we surrounded ourselves with the original Video Archives collection, where we both worked before we became celebrated filmmakers, and time-traveled ourselves back to the golden age of VHS.”

The statement continued, “We LOVE to discuss movies, and we want to welcome you into the Video Archives Podcast to hang with us and Archives’ new employee Gala, and discover the hidden VHS gems on our shelves.”

Added Scott Greenstein, chief content officer at SiriusXM: “Quentin and Roger have made such enduring marks on filmmaking and it’s remarkable to think that it all goes back to a video rental store in Manhattan Beach. We’re so excited to be able to help them revisit this formative moment in their careers, and to bring their recommendations to new and larger audiences.”

“The Video Archives Podcast” will release through the SiriusXM subsidiary Stitcher, which hosts shows like “Literally! With Rob Lowe” and “Freakonomics, M.D.”

Earwolf, Stitcher’s comedy podcast network, will provide production support. Josh Richmond and Gala Avary will produce and Devon Bryant will engineer, with executive producers Colin Anderson and Natalie Mooallem.

You can listen to the trailer here.