Onyx Collective has acquired rights to Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s untitled Sly Stone documentary, which chronicles the life and legacy of Sly and the Family Stone, it was announced Saturday during its Sundance Film Festival panel.

Questlove, who won an Oscar last year for “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),” directs what is his sophomore feature, which is from a script by Joseph Patel and Jeff Mao. The film examines “the rise, reign and fadeout of one of pop music’s most influential artists” while telling a “very human story about the cost of genius,” per the official description.

Producers are Derrik Murray for Network Entertainment Inc. and Patel. They’re joined by executive producers Stone, Brian Gersh of Network Entertainment Inc., and Two One Five Entertainment Inc.’s Questlove, Shawn Gee, and Zarah Zohlman. Lonnie Rashid Lynn, better known as Common, executive produces on behalf of Stardust Films. Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone exec produce for ID8 Multimedia, Inc., with Ron Weisner and Network Entertainment’s Paul Gertz also serving as exec producers.

The brand also announced a multiyear overall deal with filmmaker and “Summer of Soul” producer Joseph Patel, who will produce, write and direct new projects through his banner Dub Version under the terms of his new deal. He is repped by Kate Hurwitz at Cinetic Media, and Marc Simon, Alex Threadgold and Daniel Spencer at Fox Rothschild LLP.

“Anthem” will premiere on Hulu as part of Onyx Collective’s overall deal with Proximity. The documentary follows film and television composer Kris Bowers (“Bridgerton,” “King Richard”) and Dahi, a Grammy-winning music producer for artists like Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake. Together, they journey across America while reflecting upon and reimagining “The Star Spangled Banner” for a modern age.

Directed and produced by Peter Nicks for Proximity, “Anthem” is also produced by Proximity’s Ryan Coogler, Bowers, Sean Havey, and Chris L. Jenkins. R.J. Cutler and Elise Pearlstein will executive produce for This Machine, with Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian exec producing for Proximity.

In addition, under its deal with Onyx Collective, Proximity is set to executive produce “Sheba.” Co-creators Wells and Tesfai will also exec produce alongside Ryan Coogler, Kalia King, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler for Proximity.

Inspired by true events, the show tells the story of Makeda, the first queen of the African continent tasked with uniting the nation known today as Ethiopia. On her way to doing so, she must navigate a world of danger, deceit and political intrigue.