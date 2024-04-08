It’s been 22 years since Steve Burns stepped away from “Blue’s Clues,” but the actor remains a recognizable face to those who grew up on Nickelodeon.

As the original host of the educational children’s show, the former Nick Jr. star had more access than most to what went on behind the scenes at the network. However, Burns is just as horrified by the revelations detailed in “Quiet on Set” as regular viewers.

“I don’t have have any particular insight into any of that,” he told “Today” about the Investigation Discovery docuseries. “I’m coming to it much the same as anyone else, with horror and heartbreak. It’s just terrible to watch it unfold. I don’t know what else to say, other than that it’s heartbreaking.”

“Nick Jr. and Nickelodeon were so different. We’re in New York, they’re in LA. There’s no overlap whatsoever between any of those shows and what we were doing,” Burns continued. “It’s got to be so unfathomably painful. The fact that this is now what everyone’s talking about at the watercooler, it just breaks my heart.”

Originally a four-part series, “Quiet on Set” aired a bonus 5th episode on Sunday recapping the show’s impact and sharing new interviews from former child stars Drake Bell, Giovonnie Samuels, Bryan Hearne and Shane Lyons.

Jason Sarlanis, president of linear and streaming at ID, explained the decision to greenlight an additional episode to TheWrap.

“We created ‘Quiet on Set’ to be the definitive work about a very specific moment of time. And in talking about that moment of time, shedding light on some systemic issues, what it did was spark a conversation so much bigger than just that,” he said.

“Hundreds of media outlets and content creators have begun evolving that story. But what ‘Breaking the Silence’ allows us the opportunity to do is join that conversation,” Sarlanis continued. “And more importantly, give the really brave contributors who are part of ‘Quiet on Set’ the opportunity to talk about how the aftermath of our documentary has affected their lives, and in some ways changed them forever. So really, Part Five is a reaction to the reaction.”

While not the sole focus of the docuseries, “iCarly” and “Zoey 101” creator Dan Schneider was forced to issue an apology after his past inappropriate behavior was brought to light when “Quiet on Set” premiered in March. And he is not alone.

“Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” is now streaming on Max.