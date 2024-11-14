Quincy Jones’ Cause of Death Revealed as Pancreatic Cancer

Quincy Jones’ cause of death has been revealed after he died at age 91 on Nov. 3.

The legendary music producer died of pancreatic cancer, as listed on his death certificate, according to media reports. The Los Angeles County Department of Health did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The 28-time Grammy winner’s death was confirmed by his family in a statement last week: “Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

“He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created,” they continued. “Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity.”

The music legend left behind seven children – including “Parks and Recreation” star Rashida Jones. His daughter paid tribute to her late father a few days after his death with a lengthy post on social media.

“My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life. He kept ‘jazz hours’ starting in high school and never looked back,” Rashida wrote. “When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him. Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music). He would never send me back to bed. He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work … there was no safer place in the world for me.

“He was a giant. An icon. A culture shifter. A genius,” she added. “All accurate descriptions of my father but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He WAS love. He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That’s his legacy.”

Jones worked with some of the most influential names in music history throughout his career, including Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin and many, many more.

TMZ was first to report the news.




