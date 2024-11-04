Quincy Jones Remembered by Ice-T, Gladys Knight and More: ‘What Couldn’t He Do?’

Several celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the loss of Quincy Jones, the legendary arranger, composer, bandleader and producer who died over the weekend at the age of 91.

“Thank you Dear Friend, For sharing you, your gifts, your light and your life with all of us. Rest Well,” Gladys Knight posted on Threads.

Additionally, singer-songwriter Carole King wrote, “Rest in peace and power.” Several major names in the world of music, media and entertainment have posted tributes to the late Jones. News anchor Katie Couric called him “one of the greats” and posted a photo of the two of them together, while actor and rapper Ice-T called Quincy a “genius” and a “KING.”

“Point blank, Quincy was the MAN. I won my 1st Grammy with Quincy and I live with his Wisdom daily,” Ice-T continued.

Actor and singer Leslie Uggams offered her “deepest condolences” to the late Jones’ family and friends and added, “May he rest in heavenly peace.” “His works made up the soundtrack of our lives for decades,” Uggams wrote.

Award-winning playwright Jeremy O. Harris was equally effusive in his praise. “What couldn’t he do?” he posted on X. Harris then outlined some of Jones’ biggest accomplishments, from being the first Black person to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Score to winning the coveted awards combination known as an EGOT and releasing some of the most memorable albums of the 20th century. “Quincy Jones, literally born when the limits on how big a black boy could dream were unfathomably high, taught us that the limit does not exist. His contributions to American culture were limitless.”

Actor, playwright and director Colman Domingo thanked Jones for “giving us all the sound.” Founder of The Sharpe Alliance Kathi Sharpe-Ross also posted about the loss, writing “He touched my life in so many ways, Concerts, collaborations, the Forward of my book.”

Jones died on Sunday night at his home in Bel Air. “Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him,” a statement from the family read.