Rachel Bilson, Margo Martindale Round Out Cast of Fox Anthology Series ‘Accused’

Margo Martindale (“The Americans”), Molly Parker (“House of Cards”), Rachel Bilson (“The O.C.”) and Jack Davenport (“The Morning Show”) are among the new cast members that have been added to Fox’s upcoming anthology drama series “Accused” from “24” and “Homeland” co-creator Howard Gordon.

“Accused” is a collection of 15 stories about crime and punishment. The series is described by the network as a “fast-paced provocative thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely original cast” in each episode.

Martindale and Parker will star in an episode tackling conspiracy theories while Bilson and Davenport will appear in an episode about a family caught in a troubling situation. Reid Miller and August Maturo also star alongside Bilson and Davenport.

Broadway star J. Harrison Ghee (“Kinky Boots”) will appear in the Billy Porter-directed episode about a drag queen’s affair and its aftermath. Ian Anthony Dale (“Hawaii Five-0”) has been cast in an episode about a brother striving to protect his sibling who was injured in a devastating car accident as a child.

Additional cast members include Kyle Schmid (“Big Sky”), Blaine Kern (“The Walking Dead”), Chris Coy (“The Deuce”), Kristen Connolly (“Zoo”), Willam Belli (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Robert I. Mesa (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Natalie Benally (“Dark Winds”), Julia Chan (“Bojack Horseman”) and Takashi Yamaguchi (“Pachinko”). Previously announced cast include Michael Chiklis, Jill Hennessy, Oakes Fegley, Robert Wisdom, Whitney Cummings, Abigail Breslin, Aisha Dee, Malcolm Jamal Warner, Karen LeBlanc, Wendell Pierce, Jean-Michel Le Gal, Stephanie Nogueras, Joshua Castille, Megan Boone, Lauren Ridloff, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Baron Vaughn, Sean Kleier, Rhea Pearlman, Aaron Ashmore and Daphne Rubin-Vega.

Tazbah Rose Chavez (“Reservation Dogs”) will write and direct an episode about Native American activists protesting a uranium mine that’s been polluting tribal lands for decades. Additional directors include Brad Turner (“24”), Jonathan Mostow (“Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines”) and Lee Rose (“Star Trek: Discovery”). They join previously announced directors Marlee Matlin, Porter, Michael Chiklis, Michael Cuesta, Julie Hebert, Clark Johnson and Michael Offer.

Based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology, “Accused” opens in a courtroom on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, the show holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories. In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life – and the lives of others — forever.

Developed by Gordon (“Homeland,” “24”) and executive-produced by Gordon, Alex Gansa (“Homeland,” “24”) and David Shore (“House,” “The Good Doctor”), “Accused” hails from Fox and Sony Pictures Television.

“Accused” will premiere on Fox in January 2023.