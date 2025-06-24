Rachel Maddow Calls Out Trump for ‘Decimation’ of the Justice Department Amid Iran War and Domestic Terror Attacks | Video

Rachel Maddow took aim Monday night at President Trump for decimating the FBI, Justice Department and the United States’ national security apparatus in the face of Israel’s ongoing war with Iran and the disturbing number of recent, stateside terror attacks.

“We, the American people, have a couple of situations at hand, right?” Maddow began, before blasting National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard for sharing a “bizarre” video implying that the world’s elites want to start a nuclear war because they have nuclear bunkers that will keep them safe. “To be clear, this is not the YouTube comment section I’m reading on an InfoWars post,” Maddow noted.

The MSNBC anchor host then turned her attention to the war between Israel and Iran and slammed Trump’s strategy this year to replace and oust many of the government’s existing security heads when he took office again in January. “How do you prepare us as a country?” Maddow asked. “Well, again, it depends on who is running the U.S. government.”

You can watch the full segment yourself in the video below.

Maddow listed a number of attacks that have been carried out on American soil in recent months, including the arson attack on Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s home in April, the murder of two Israeli Embassy employees in Washington, D.C. and the firebombing of a Colorado march in support of Israeli hostages. “It’s not like domestic counterterrorism is a niche concern in America right now,” Maddow observed.

Despite that, Trump has appointed Thomas Fugate, a 22-year-old man, to oversee America’s terrorism prevention efforts as the Director of the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships in the Department of Homeland Security. Fugate’s most noteworthy prior leadership role was when he served as the secretary general of a Model U.N. club. “That is who Donald Trump has running domestic counterterrorism efforts for the U.S. government,” Maddow explained.

“From the [Director of National Intelligence] to the decimation of the Justice Department and particularly the FBI, which is now led at the director and deputy director levels by two right-wing podcasters, to the Department of Homeland Security, where a lawn boy and Model U.N. kid has been appointed to lead counterterrorism … in every element of its responsibility to keep the American people safe, the U.S. government under Donald Trump is, I guess, doing the best they’re capable of,” Maddow recapped.

“This is the best they can do,” she somberly concluded.

You can watch the full “The Rachel Maddow Show” segment in the video above.