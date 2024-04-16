Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor to Star in Broadway Version of ‘Romeo + Juliet’ With Music by Jack Antonoff

Rachel Zegler (Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story) and Kit Connor (Netflix’s “Heartstopper”) will star in a new Broadway musical version of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” a reimagining with the modern political environment in mind that will premiere this fall.

Directed by Tony winner Sam Gold, the production — stylized as “Romeo + Juliet” — will feature music by multiple-Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Jack Antonoff. Tony winner Sonya Tayeh is writing the movement.

Tickets will go on sale in May. You can sign up for early access and to be notified when sales begin on the official site.

“Romeo + Juliet” will mark the Broadway debuts of Zegler, Connor and Antonoff.

“The Youth Are F–ked,” according to the official logline. “Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.”

About the production, billed as a new take on the original Shakespeare despite having a title identical to Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 adaptation, Gold said in a statement, “With the presidential election coming up in November, I felt like making a show this fall that celebrates youth and hope, and unleashes the anger young people feel about the world they are inheriting.”

“Romeo + Juliet” is produced on Broadway by Seaview. 101 Productions, Ltd will serve as general manager with casting by Taylor Williams, CSA.

