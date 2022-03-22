Rachel Zegler has been invited to the Oscars. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has now reportedly tapped the “West Side Story” star to present at the 94th annual awards on Sunday.

Zegler is currently in London filming Disney’s live-action “Snow White.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio is working to rearrange the production schedule to make sure the actress can attend the ceremony.

TheWrap has reached out to reps for Zegler, ABC and the Academy for confirmation.

A source who’s involved with this season’s awards campaigns previously told TheWrap that Zegler’s role as Disney’s next princess had played a part in her not receiving an invitation, as shutting down an entire production would indeed be a major setback, if she were to get sick.

Zegler, 20, revealed in a Saturday Instagram post that she wouldn’t be attending the March 27 ceremony, despite “West Side Story” being nominated for seven awards, including Best Picture. In response to a fan who said they looked forward to seeing what she would be wearing at the Oscars, she said: “I’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel.”

The star quickly became a trending topic on social media as fans began to take up her case.

As reactions began to pour in, Zegler expanded on her previous comment by saying that she has “tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening.”

“I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago,” she wrote. “I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess.”

She continued, “Thanks for all the shock and outrage – I’m disappointed, too. But that’s okay. So proud of our movie.”