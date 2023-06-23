Fresh off announcing his own candidacy for president — though really, just a new tour — Randy Rainbow is back once again. This time, he’s taking on the GOP frontrunner. Yes, Rainbow’s latest parody is centered once again on Donald Trump and ruthlessly picks apart his second indictment.

As always, the video begins with Rainbow “interviewing” Trump before the song kicks in. “Thanks so much for posting bail to be here,” Rainbow deadpanned. Really, the comedian has just one question for Trump: “What were you doing with all those boxes?”

And at that, the music kicks in. This time, to the tune of “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” by The Beatles, Rainbow roasts Trump as “Donald in the John With Boxes.”

“Picture his ass in a bright orange jumpsuit,” Rainbow sings. “Bangin’ on bars with a rusty tin cup. Thought he’d be cute and just take what he wanted, but looks like it’s time to pay up.”

As the song progresses, Rainbow particularly hones in on the fact that several boxes of classified documents were found in the bathrooms at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, singing that they were “just within reach of his diapers and pepto.”

You can watch Rainbow’s latest parody song in the video above.