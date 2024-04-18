“Sunny,” a mystery thriller series starring Rashida Jones, will premiere with the first two episodes on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 on Apple TV+, the streamer announced Thursday.

New episodes of the 10-episode series will launch every Wednesday through Sep. 4.

Jones stars as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband Masa (Hidetoshi Nishijima) and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash, in “Sunny.” Sunny is the name of the robot she gets as “consolation.” Sunny is part of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronic company.

“Though at first Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed,” the show’s logline reads.

Katie Robbins (“The Affair,” “The Last Tycoon”), serves as creator and showrunner alongside executive producer and director Lucy Tcherniak (“Station Eleven,” “The End of the F***ing World”). Jones (“On the Rocks,” “The Other Black Girl,” “Quincy”), who also serves as executive producer, along with stars Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Judy Ongg, YOU, annie the clumsy and Jun Kunimura.

Produced for Apple TV+ by A24, “Sunny” is written and executive produced by Robbins through her shingle Babka Pictures. A24 and Jones also serve as executive producers. The series is based on the book “Dark Manual” by Japan-based award-winning Irish writer Colin O’Sullivan.

“Sunny” marks the second collaboration for Apple, A24 and Jones following the global premiere of Sofia Coppola’s acclaimed film “On the Rocks.” Jones also recently starred in Apple’s global hit series “Silo,” series based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times best-selling trilogy of dystopian novels.

See more first-look images below:

Sunny the robot in “Sunny” (Apple TV+)