via NBC

Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Earns NBC Tuesday’s Primetime Trophy

by | August 31, 2022 @ 2:37 PM

About 6.4 million people tuned in for the competition program

About 6.4 million people tuned in to watch Simon Cowell declare that he’d found the best act of the season on Tuesday night’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.” The episode was the most-watched program of the night, and also the highest-rated with a 0.7 in the key 18-49 demographic.

NBC’s follow up program, a new game show called “Password,” also performed fairly well with a 0.5 and 3.9 million eyeballs, earning NBC the night’s ratings trophy.

Katie Campione

Katie Campione is a TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has contributed to The Hollywood Reporter, People Magazine, The Associated Press, and more. She has a BA in Journalism from the University of Florida. Find her on Twitter: @Katie_Campione

