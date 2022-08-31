About 6.4 million people tuned in for the competition program

NBC’s follow up program, a new game show called “Password,” also performed fairly well with a 0.5 and 3.9 million eyeballs, earning NBC the night’s ratings trophy.

About 6.4 million people tuned in to watch Simon Cowell declare that he’d found the best act of the season on Tuesday night’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.” The episode was the most-watched program of the night, and also the highest-rated with a 0.7 in the key 18-49 demographic.

Here’s how the rest of primetime shook out across the major broadcasters:

NBC was first in ratings with an average 0.7 rating in the key demo and in total viewers with an average of 5.6 million, according to official live + same day Nielsen data.

“America’s Got Talent” fought its way to a 0.7 demo rating and 6.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 10, “Password” unlocked a 0.5 demo rating and 3.9 million total viewers.

ABC was second in ratings with an average 0.3 in the demo, and CBS was second in total viewers with an average of 3.2 million. Meanwhile, CBS came in third in the demo with an average 0.2, and ABC was third in total viewers with an average of 2 million.

Game show reruns reigned supreme on ABC, starting with “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” which spun a 0.4 demo rating and 2.8 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Generation Gap” took home a 0.2 demo rating and 1.6 million total viewers. “Celebrity Family Feud” ended the night with a 0.2 demo rating and 1.5 million total viewers.

On CBS, reruns of the “FBI” franchise kicked off with the O.G. series, which aired to a 0.3 demo rating and 3.7 million total viewers at 8 p.m. “FBI: International” drew a 0.2 in the demo and 3.1 million total viewers at 9. At 10, “FBI: Most Wanted” received a 0.2 demo rating and 2.7 million total viewers.

Fox and The CW tied for fourth in ratings with an average 0.1 in the demo. Fox came in fourth in total viewers with an average of 702,000, and The CW came in fifth with an average of 327,000.

On Fox, a rerun of “So You Think You Can Dance?” pirouetted to a 0.1 demo rating and 677,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, an encore of “Fantasy Island” dreamt up a 0.1 in the demo and 728,000 total viewers.

As for The CW, “Leonardo” got a 0.1 demo rating and 427,000 total viewers at 8 p.m., while “Devils” had a 0.0 in the demo and 226,000 total viewers at 9.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in the ratings with an average 18-49 rating of 0.3 and 1 million total average viewers. “Mexicana y El Guero” kicked off primetime at 8 with a 0.3 demo rating and 884,000 total viewers. It was followed by “La Herencia, Un Legado de Amor” (0.4, 1.2 million) and “Mujer de Nadie” (0.3, 1 million).

Telemundo was second in the ratings with a 0.2 average demo score and 938,000 total average viewers. “Top Chef: VIP,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., cooked up a 0.2 demo rating and 895,000 total viewers. “Infiel: Historia de Un Engaño” aired from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. to a 0.2 demo score and 925,000 total viewers.