Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tops During a Night of Competition Series

by | June 15, 2022 @ 1:59 PM

CBS’ ”FBI“ reruns also drew a solid audience

Without any live sports, primetime broadcast TV simmered down on Tuesday. “America’s Got Talent,” which aired another round of auditions from 8 to 10, took the top spot with a 0.76 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, and 6.2 million total viewers.

NBC’s new viral dance competition “Dancing With Myself” couldn’t keep up the momentum, slipping to a 0.34 rating and 2.1 million total viewers. 

Katie Campione

