CBS’ ”FBI“ reruns also drew a solid audience

NBC’s new viral dance competition “Dancing With Myself” couldn’t keep up the momentum, slipping to a 0.34 rating and 2.1 million total viewers.

Without any live sports, primetime broadcast TV simmered down on Tuesday. “America’s Got Talent,” which aired another round of auditions from 8 to 10, took the top spot with a 0.76 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, and 6.2 million total viewers.

ABC also aired a slate of competition series to a humdrum 0.33 in the demo and an average of 2.4 million viewers.

CBS hasn’t teed up most of its summer slate yet, so it opted for reruns of “FBI.” That didn’t turn out to be such a bad move, considering the network averaged a 0.27 in the demo, as well as 3.4 million total viewers — the second-highest viewership average of the night.

Here’s how primetime broke down across the major broadcast networks:

NBC was first in ratings with an average 0.62 rating in the key demo and in total viewers with an average of 4.9 million, according to official Nielsen numbers. “America’s Got Talent” was first with a 0.76 demo rating and 6.2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 10, “Dancing With Myself” took home a 0.34 rating and 2.1 million total viewers.

ABC was second in ratings with an average 0.33 in the demo. CBS was second in total viewers with an average of 3.4 million. CBS was third in ratings with an average 0.27 in the demo, while ABC was third in total viewers with an average of 2.1 million.

CBS ran re-airings of the “FBI” franchise, starting with “FBI,” which earned a 0.32 demo rating and 3.8 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “FBI: International” drew a 0.25 rating and 3.2 million total viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” secured a 0.24 demo rating and 3.2 million total viewers as well.

On ABC, “Holey Moley” received a 0.41 demo rating and 2.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “The Chase” got a 0.35 demo rating and 2.4 million total viewers. “Who Do You Believe?” rounded things out with a 0.22 demo rating and 1.4 million total viewers at 10.

Fox was fourth with an average 0.26 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 1.3 million. A repeat of “Crime Scene Kitchen” kicked things off with a 0.22 demo rating and 1 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “MasterChef Junior” had a 0.29 demo rating and 1.6 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.06 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 338,000. A re-airing of “Superman & Lois” aired to a 0.05 demo rating and 383,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Tom Swift” got a 0.1 demo rating and 292,000 total viewers.

Neither The CW nor Fox air primetime programming at 10 p.m.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision finished first with a 0.5 demo rating and in average total viewers with 1.4 million, airing the CONCACAF Nations League matches from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.2 demo rating and in average total viewers with 1.2 million. “Casa de Famosos,” which began airing at 7 p.m., had a 0.3 demo rating and 1.4 million total viewers. “Amor Valiente” received a 0.2 demo rating and 878,000 total viewers at 9, while “Infiel: Historia de un Engaño” received a 0.2 demo rating and 920,000 total viewers at 10.