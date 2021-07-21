NBA Finals - Bucks

Getty

Ratings: Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA Finals-Clinching Victory Trounces Competition

by | July 21, 2021 @ 8:23 AM

Hang in there, “AGT”

The Milwaukee Bucks closed out their first NBA Championship in 50 years last night, defeating the Phoenix Suns and completely dominating any and all broadcast TV competition.

Due to the nature of live sports, the below Nielsen numbers for ABC should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Hollywood Merger Frenzy Turns to Bidding for Billion-Dollar Production Companies
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks Chris Paul #3

Milwaukee Bucks Win Their First NBA Title in 50 Years
Co-CEOs of Netflix Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Is Netflix’s Lagging Subscriber Growth a Sign of More Pain to Come? | Chart
newsletter substack

Here’s How the Top Newsletter Platforms Challenging Substack Stack Up
bachelorette american ninja warrior republic of sarah

‘The Bachelorette,’ ‘American Ninja Warrior’ and ‘The Republic of Sarah’ Rise in Ratings
jeopardy guest hosts

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosts Ranked by Ratings: From Ken Jennings to Sanjay Gupta (Photos)
Covid Filming

New COVID Surge Slows Hollywood’s Plans to Ramp Up Productions and Live Events
NBC News

How NBC News’ ‘Stay Tuned’ Cracked the Code to Getting Young People Into News
Space Jam 2 A New Legacy LeBron James

How ‘Space Jam 2’ Pulled Off a Box Office Surprise
Dead Pixels

The CW’s ‘Dead Pixels’ Season Premiere Settles for a 0.0 Rating and 189,000 Total Viewers

Inside Facebook’s $1.6 Billion Bid to Save Journalism: Secret Deals, Favored Partners and Few Details