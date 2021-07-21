Ratings: Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA Finals-Clinching Victory Trounces Competition

Hang in there, “AGT”

Due to the nature of live sports, the below Nielsen numbers for ABC should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

The Milwaukee Bucks closed out their first NBA Championship in 50 years last night, defeating the Phoenix Suns and completely dominating any and all broadcast TV competition.

ABC was first in ratings with a 2.4 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.7 million, according to preliminary numbers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.6 and in total viewers with 5.1 million.

CBS and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.3. CBS was third in total viewers with 2.3 million total viewers and Fox was fourth with 1.2 million.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers 768,000.

We do not have Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.

