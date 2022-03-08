NCIS

CBS

Ratings: ‘NCIS’ Carries CBS With Most Viewers Tuesday Night

by | March 8, 2022 @ 2:17 PM

But “The Bachelor: Women Tell All” was the highest-rated show during primetime

“The Bachelor: Women Tell All” scored primetime’s highest rating Monday night with a 0.9 among the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, boosting ABC to the top-rated spot among the five broadcast networks.

However, the O.G. “NCIS” franchise beat the reality dating competition show in terms of viewers, securing 7.4 million. That was the most-watched show of the night, which helped CBS also score the most viewers overall.

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

korea netflix

It’s Not Just ‘Squid Game': How Netflix Is Boosting Korean Shows’ Popularity | Charts
ashley nicole black

‘The Next Mindy Kaling’ No More: How Ashley Nicole Black Is Charting Her Own Path
the-batman-robert-pattinson-zoe-kravitz

Why ‘The Batman’ Is Poised to Nab $1 Billion in Global Box Office After Gotham-Size Launch

Paramount+ Tops in U.S. Subscriber Growth in 2021, Streaming Report Says | Charts

The CW’s ‘Gotham Knights’ Pilot Casts Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara
peacemaker-john-cena

HBO Max’s ‘Peacemaker’ Was Most In-Demand Superhero Series in February | Charts
Ariel Winter (Getty Images)

Ariel Winter to Replace Demi Lovato as Star of ‘Hungry’ Pilot at NBC
Young Sheldon

Ratings: CBS Tops Thursday Night With ‘Young Sheldon’ and ‘Ghosts’
Milo Ventimiglia (Getty Images)

ABC Orders Pilot for Milo Ventimiglia-Starring ‘The Company You Keep’
Nigel Lythgoe

Nigel Lythgoe Says He Hasn’t Been Asked to Return as Judge on ‘SYTYCD’
Raymond Lee

Raymond Lee Lands Lead in NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ Sequel Series