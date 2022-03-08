But “The Bachelor: Women Tell All” was the highest-rated show during primetime

However, the O.G. “NCIS” franchise beat the reality dating competition show in terms of viewers, securing 7.4 million. That was the most-watched show of the night, which helped CBS also score the most viewers overall.

“The Bachelor: Women Tell All” scored primetime’s highest rating Monday night with a 0.9 among the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, boosting ABC to the top-rated spot among the five broadcast networks.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic, but CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 6.2 million, according to official numbers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.6 and in total viewers with 4.1 million. “911: Lone Star” secured a 0.7 rating and 5.2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “The Cleaning Lady” got a 0.4 rating and 2.9 million total viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.5, while ABC was third in viewers with 3.6 million. On CBS, “The Neighborhood” received a 0.6 rating and 5.9 million viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” had a 0.5 rating and 5.7 million total viewers. “NCIS” scored a 0.6 rating and 7.4 million viewers at 9, and “NCIS: Hawaii” got a 0.5 rating and 5.4 million total viewers at 10.

For ABC, “The Bachelor: Women Tell All” earned a 0.9 rating and 3.6 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 10, “The Good Doctor” got a 0.4 rating and 3.5 million total viewers.

NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.4 and in total viewers with 2.8 million. “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” received a 0.5 rating and 3.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 10, “Endgame” got a 0.3 rating and 1.9 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.2 and in total viewers with 497,000. At 8, the O.G. “All American” got a 0.2 rating and 586,000 total viewers. “All American: Homecoming” received a 0.1 rating and 409,000 total viewers.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 and in total viewers with 1.7 million. “Soltero con hijas” earned a 0.6 rating and 1.6 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi fortuna es amarte” had a 0.5 rating and 1.7 million total viewers. At 10, “Madre” received a 0.5 rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.3 and in total viewers with 1.1 million. “Exatlón,” which began at 7 p.m., had a 0.3 rating and 1 million total viewers. “Hercai: Amor y venganza” got a 0.4 rating and 1.3 million viewers at 9. At 10, “Pasión de Gavilanes” received a 0.3 rating and 808,000 total viewers.