And while no network could compete with CBS’ average overall rating of 0.52 in the demo across its primetime programming hours, NBC did manage to prevail in average total viewers thanks to the “One Chicago” block of Dick Wolf shows. Reruns of the programs led to a 3.7 million total viewers average to CBS’ 3.5 million.

“Survivor” continues to rake in ratings wins. Wednesday night’s episode was by far the highest-rated and most-watched show of all primetime, drawing an impressive 0.91 demo rating and 5.6 million total viewers at 8 p.m on CBS.

Fox’s “The Masked Singer” aired its Round 3 finals to a 0.66 demo rating and 4.1 million total viewers, which is pretty standard for the competition show.

Here’s how things shook out across the major broadcast networks during primetime on Wednesday:

CBS was first in ratings with an average 0.52 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demo. NBC was first in total viewers with an average of 3.7 million, according to official Nielsen numbers.

Fox was second in ratings with an average 0.49 demo rating. CBS was second in total viewers with an average of 3.5 million.

NBC was third in ratings with an average 0.37 in the demo, while Fox was third in total viewers with an average of 2.9 million.

On CBS, “Survivor” secured a 0.91 demo rating and 5.6 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Beyond the Edge” drew a 0.39 demo rating and 2.8 million total viewers. “Good Sam” ended the night with a 0.27 demo rating and 2.1 million total viewers at 10.

NBC opted for reruns on Wednesday. “Chicago Med” was up first with a 0.35 demo rating and 3.7 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, a re-airing of “Chicago Fire” took home a 0.38 demo rating and 4 million total viewers. A repeat of “Chicago P.D.” was next, with a 0.38 demo rating and 3.5 million total viewers at 10.

For Fox, “The Masked Singer” scored a 0.66 demo rating and 4.1 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Domino Masters” earned a 0.31 demo rating and 1.7 million total viewers. Fox does not program the 10 p.m. hour.

ABC was fourth in ratings with an average 0.31 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 2.2 million. The lineup was a mix of reruns and new episodes on Wednesday, beginning with a new episode of “The Goldbergs,” which got a 0.44 demo rating and 3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, a re-airing of “The Wonder Years” dropped to a 0.26 demo rating and 1.8 million total viewers. A new episode of “The Connors” received a 0.4 demo rating and 3 million total viewers at 9, while a repeat of “Home Economics” drew a 0.27 demo rating and 1.6 million total viewers at 9:30. “A Million Little Things” rounded things out with a 0.25 demo rating and 2 million total viewers at 10.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.1 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 503,000. “The Flash” had a 0.12 demo rating and 530,000 total viewers at 8 p.m, and “Kung Fu” got a 0.07 demo rating and 475,000 total viewers at 9. The CW doesn’t program the 10 p.m. hour nationally.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision finished first with a 0.5 demo rating and in average total viewers with 1.6 million. “Soltero Con Hijas” earned a 0.4 demo rating and 1.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi Fortuna Es Amarte” had a 0.5 demo rating and 1.6 million total viewers. At 10, “Madre” received a 0.5 demo rating and 1.9 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.3 demo rating and in average total viewers with 1 million. “Exatlón,” which began at 7 p.m., had a 0.3 demo rating and 997,000 total viewers. “Hercai: Amor y Venganza” got a 0.3 demo rating and 1.1 million viewers at 9. At 10, “Pasión de Gavilanes” received a 0.3 demo rating and 803,000 total viewers.