Ratings: NBC’s ‘One Chicago’ Reruns Average Most Viewers, but ‘Survivor’ Wins the Night

by | May 5, 2022 @ 2:37 PM

NBC averaged 3.7 million total viewers to CBS’ 3.5 million

“Survivor” continues to rake in ratings wins. Wednesday night’s episode was by far the highest-rated and most-watched show of all primetime, drawing an impressive 0.91 demo rating and 5.6 million total viewers at 8 p.m on CBS.

And while no network could compete with CBS’ average overall rating of 0.52 in the demo across its primetime programming hours, NBC did manage to prevail in average total viewers thanks to the “One Chicago” block of Dick Wolf shows. Reruns of the programs led to a 3.7 million total viewers average to CBS’ 3.5 million.

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

ELLEN POMPEO Grey's Anatomy

Did Disney+ Just Hold a ‘Super-Spreader’ Event? Is That Even Still a Thing? (Exclusive)

Weigel Broadcasting Exec on the Return-to-Antennas Trend: ‘Younger People Think It’s an Illegal Hack’

‘The Equalizer’ Renewed for 2 More Seasons at CBS

How NFTs Can Be the First Industry to Level the Playing Field for Women | PRO Insight
warren leight

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner’s Exit ‘Was a Surprise to Us All,’ Says Octavio Pisano

‘Masked Singer': Queen Cobras and Space Bunny Weren’t Surprised the Judges Knew Their Identities

NBC’s ‘This Is Us’ Farewell to Miguel Episode Tops Tuesday Ratings

Netflix’s ‘Heartstopper’ Crushes in Debut on List of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart
NCIS: LA 300th episode

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Cast Celebrates 300th Episode (Exclusive Video)
Robin Thicke Thinks Ben Platt Is Behind The Prince Mask | Season 7 Ep. 9 | THE MASKED SINGER

‘Masked Singer': Is Ben Platt Actually The Prince? (Exclusive Video)

Rhea Perlman, Mary Lynn Rajskub to Guest Star on Fox Crime Anthology ‘Accused’ (Exclusive)