Jack Reacher is back. “Reacher” Season 2 has arrived, and the Prime Video series pulls no punches in its second season as Alan Ritchson’s hulking hero sets out on his most dangerous mission yet. Based on the book series by Lee Child, “Reacher” debuted in 2022 and immediately sparked with audiences as Ritchson’s take on the character offered a dramatically different spin than the one seen by Tom Cruise in the film adaptations.

But now that “Reacher” Season 2 has arrived, when do new episodes air? And will there be a Season 3? Everything you need to know below.

When Does “Reacher” Season 2 Premiere?

The new season debuts on Dec. 15 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Are Episodes Released Weekly or All at Once?

A little bit of both! The first three episodes of “Reacher” Season 2 drop on Dec. 15 on Prime Video, then after that new episodes will roll out one at a time weekly until the season finale in January. There are eight episodes in “Reacher” Season 2. Here’s the full schedule:

Episode 1: “ATM” – December 15

Episode 2: “What Happens in Atlantic City” – December 15

Episode 3: “Picture Says a Thousand Words” – December 15

Episode 4: “A Night at the Symphony” – December 22

Episode 5: “Burial” – December 29

Episode 6: “New York’s Finest” – January 5

Episode 7: “The Man Goes Through” – January 12

Episode 8: “Fly Boy” – January 19

What Time Are New Episodes Released?

Amazon usually releases new episodes at 12:00am GMT, which means new episodes of “Reacher” should be available at 7am ET/4am PT every Friday.

What Is “Reacher” Season 2 About?

“Reacher” Season 2 begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one. Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos).

Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that brings about questions of who has betrayed them—and who will die next. Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators. This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard.

What Book Is “Reacher” Season 2 Based On?

The second season is based on Lee Child’s novel “Bad Luck and Trouble,” the 11th book in the series. It was published in 2007.

Who’s in the Cast?

Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher alongside the following ensemble players:

Maria Sten as Frances Neagley

Serinda Swan as Karla Dixon

Shaun Sipos as David O’Donnell

Ferdinand Kingsley as A.M.

Robert Patrick as Shane Langston

Domenick Lombardozzi as Guy Russo

Will There Be a “Reacher” Season 3?

Yes, Amazon gave “Reacher” an early renewal for Season 3 before Season 2 even started airing.

Watch the Trailer