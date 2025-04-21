Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood Join ‘Ready or Not: Here I Come’

The “Ready or Not” sequel, officially titled “Ready or Not: Here I Come,” starts principal photography on Monday. Additionally, new cast members have been announced — including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand and legendary filmmaker (and sometime actor) David Cronenberg.

These new cast members join the returning Samara Weaving, who reprises her role as Grace, and the already-announced Kathryn Newton, for original “Ready or Not” directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy are returning to write the script, along with producers Tripp Vinson, James Vanderbilt, Bradley J. Fischer and William Sherak.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to the world of ‘Ready or Not’ with Samara, Brett, Avery and Andrew,” Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett said in a statement, “and so excited to work with this immensely talented cast and the incredible artists across every department joining the ‘Ready or Not’ family.”

Matthew Greenfield, president of Searchlight Pictures, added: “We’re beyond excited to make another film with the phenomenal Radio Silence. With ‘Ready or Not: Here I Come,’ we get to go on another ride with the amazing Samara Weaving, mix in awesome new voices and bring audiences a fresh take that’s every bit as twisted and fun as the first one. This is for those who’ve been waiting, and those who didn’t see it coming.”

Also returning behind the camera are production designer Andrew Stearn, director of photography Brett Jutkiewicz, costume designer Avery Plewes and makeup head of department Colin Penman. New additions to the crew include editor Jay Prychidny, hair department head Ryan Reed and sound mixer Thomas Hayek.

Principal photography is now underway in Toronto. Executive producers are Chad Villella, Tara Farney, Greg Denny, Busick, Murphy, Weaving and Paul Neinstein.

VP of Production Richard Ruiz and creative executive Cornelia Burleigh are overseeing the project for Searchlight Pictures, reporting to heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.