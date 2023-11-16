You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

Viewership for “The Real Housewives of Miami” Season 6 premiere was up 124% from last season amid the show’s return to Bravo, according to Nielsen live-plus-seven-day figures.

The Nov. 1 debut episode drew in 1.4 million total viewers in its first seven days of viewing across platforms — up 124% from the Season 5 premiere — and scored 695,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo, marking a 75% increase from last season. Seasons 4 and 5 of “Miami” debuted first on Peacock and aired on Bravo three months after wrapping their run on the streamer.

The Season 6 premiere saw a 9% increase in viewership both in total viewers and in the demo in its first seven days on Peacock, according to data provided by the platform.

Elsewhere on Bravo, “The Real Housewives of Potomac” also posted impressive gains during its Season 8 premiere on Nov. 5. The episode drew in 2.1 million total viewers and scored 1 million viewers in the 18-49 demo — up 15% and 20% from the Season 7 premiere, respectively.

The Nov. 5 premiere also marked the highest total viewership for a season premiere in eight years, and the highest demo viewership a season premiere has seen in three years, according to seven-day viewing across platforms.

The Season 8 premiere of “RHOP” also became the most-watched episode of the show on Peacock, and ranked No. 2 when it came to total viewership among NBCUniversal cable entertainment season that stream next-day on Peacock.

Also premiering Nov. 5 was “Married to Medicine,” whose Season 10 debut drew in 1.6 million total viewers and 723,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo in seven-day viewing days across platforms, up 28% and 35% respectively, from the Season 9 premiere.

As “Married to Medicine” aired the first of its Season 10 episodes on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, the Nov. 5 premiere became the series’ most-watched season premiere since the Season 7 debut in 2019. Similar to “RHOP,” the premiere became the most-watched “Married to Medicine” episode ever on Peacock.