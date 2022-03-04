Red Carpet Erich Schwartzel

‘Red Carpet’ Author Explains How China Is Disrupting Hollywood – From Censorship to Hiring the Next Simu Liu

After Chinese backlash against Liu and Chloé Zhao, Erich Schwartzel says studios may rethink hiring expat actors and directors
While the focus of Hollywood and the world is now set on Russia and Ukraine, the lucrative and uneasy relationship between the American and Chinese film industries isn’t going away any time soon, nor will the challenge for studios on how to navigate it.

Wall Street Journal reporter Erich Schwartzel explores the past, present and future of that relationship in his new book, “Red Carpet: Hollywood, China and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy.” In it, he examines China’s rise in the 2010s to become a box office powerhouse so big that it’s able to influence creative decision-making for the biggest films in the world.

Of course, a lot has happened since Schwartzel’s finished his book. Last month, Chinese censors generated headlines for demanding a complete cut of the explosive ending of “Fight Club” from a home release in China … a change that was later reversed.

Meanwhile, comments made by “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu and “Eternals” director Chloé Zhao years ago about the struggles of people living in China led to both films getting blocked from theatrical release, and global box office smash hit “Spider-Man: No Way Home” also got the ax. While recent non-Marvel blockbusters like “The Batman” and “Uncharted” have been approved for release, the push by Chinese officials to put more emphasis on local hits like “The Battle at Lake Changjin” has left Hollywood executives trying to figure out where their films belong in a Chinese market less reliant on them.

In an interview with TheWrap, Schwartzel discussed his research into China’s influence on Hollywood, his thoughts on the recent developments unfolding between the two sides, and whether the Marvel backlash could have a chilling effect on Chinese expats who might get the opportunity to become the next Chloé Zhao or Simu Liu.

