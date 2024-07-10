Renée Zellweger to Star in Max’s TV Adaptation of James Patterson’s ’12 Months to Live’

The “Bridget Jones’s Diary” star will also executive produce the “Jane Smith” legal thriller series

Renee Zellweger
Renée Zellweger, attends NBC's "The Thing About Pam" screening at the Whitby Hotel on March 07, 2022 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Renée Zellweger will lead Max’s TV adaptation of James Patterson and Mike Lupica’s “12 Months to Live,” the streamer announced Wednesday.

The “Bridget Jones’s Diary” actress is set to star in and executive produce the legal thriller series, titled “Jane Smith.” Miki Johnson (“Presumed Innocent,” “Ozark”) will serve as writer and showrunner for the show, which follows Jane (Zellweger), a brilliant, tough and darkly funny defense attorney in the Hamptons.

The official logline is as follows: “Up to this point, Jane has only cared about winning; however, her world is completely turned upside down when, on the eve of the biggest case of her career, she is diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor. While the investigation becomes more dangerous and deeply personal, Jane refuses to let her death sentence stop her from solving this case.”

Hailing from Skydance Television and MGM Television, Johnson, Zellweger and Carmella Casinelli will serve as executive producers for Big Picture Co., which currently has a first-look deal with MGM Television to develop new scripted projects. 

Additional EPs include Patterson, Bill Robinson and Patrick Santa for James Patterson Entertainment; David E. Kelley, Matthew Tinker and Checka Propper for David E. Kelley Productions, as well as David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television. After Kelley partnered with Johnson on Apple TV+’s “Presumed Innocent,” the new series marks David E. Kelley Productions’ first collaboration with Skydance Television and MGM Television.

The “Jane Smith” TV adaptation arises from Skydance Television’s exclusive first-look deal with Patterson, which was inked in March, to develop a slate of series based on his book series — including the “Jane Smith” series, “Women’s Murder Club,” “Michael Bennett” and “Private,” among others.

The second novel in the “Jane Smith” series, titled “Hard to Kill,” will be available for sale beginning July 29.

Zellweger is repped by CAA, John Carrabino Management and imPRint; Johnson is represented by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.   

James Patterson
Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

