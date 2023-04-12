renfield-nicolas-cage-dracula

‘Renfield,’ ‘Pope’s Exorcist’ Seek to Draw Horror Fans to Theaters in Mario’s Shadow

by | April 12, 2023 @ 9:00 AM

Box office is likely to gradually slow down this month ahead of the summer blockbuster season

The box office headlines for the rest of April will likely be written by “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” as it makes a bid for a $1 billion global gross total, but several niche films like Universal’s “Renfield” and Sony/Screen Gems’ “The Pope’s Exorcist” will try to find success in Mario’s shadow.

“Renfield” stars Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult as Dracula and his beleaguered assistant Renfield, the latter of whom decides to stand up to his abusive vampiric master for the first time in centuries. “The Pope’s Exorcist” stars Russell Crowe in a horror film based on the writings of Gabriele Amorth, a Catholic priest who claimed to have performed tens of thousands of exorcisms in his lifetime.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

