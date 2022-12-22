“Keep It Up” singer Rex Orange County has been cleared of all sexual assault charges. The news was first reported by several media outlets Thursday.

“Today, all charges against me have been dropped,” the artist, whose real name is Alexander O’Connor, wrote in a statement via Instagram. “The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed the evidence and decided that there is no merit in this case going to trial. I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing. I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behaviour of any kind.”

The decision to drop the charges before the trial was set to occur comes months after the British singer pleaded not guilty to six counts of sexual assault. The alleged assaults were said to have taken place on June 1 and June 2 of this year, with one reportedly in his taxi and three more at his home in Notting Hill. The unnamed accuser was “over 16,” which is the legal age of consent in England, according to The Sun.

The Crown Prosecution Service did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Rex Orange County also used the statement to “clarify some details” around the accusation, given that he was unable to address the allegations until now and “inaccuracies about the case have circulated.”

“I was wrongly accused of touching someone one evening on their leg, neck, back, and bottom. That led to six charges of sexual assault,” the singer continued. “The only evidence against me was the individual’s account. However, CCTV footage obtained by the police contradicted their version of events. Their partner was also present throughout the evening in question and gave a statement to the police which did not support the allegations against me.”

In July of this year, Rex Orange County cancelled his tour dates “due to unforeseen personal circumstances.” He has four studio albums, mostly recently including “Who Cares?” from March 2022.

The singer concluded his statement by thanking his supporters during such a “difficult time.”

“It’s been a difficult time for everyone involved and I’d like to thank the people who have helped me through it as well as my family and loved ones for their continued support,” the statement said.