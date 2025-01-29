‘The View’ Hosts Worry Caroline Kennedy’s RFK Jr. Accusations Won’t ‘Make One Damn Bit of Difference’

Former U.S. ambassador Caroline Kennedy released a video scorching her cousin RFK Jr. this week, ahead of his confirmation hearing on Wednesday morning. But the hosts of “The View” fear it will not stop him from getting in.

To kick off the days “Hot Topics” on Wednesday, the ABC hosts played a clip of Kennedy’s video, in which she called her cousin a “predator” and more. As it ended, moderator Whoopi Goldberg marveled at Kennedy speaking out at all.

“She does not say much. You do not see her out and doing things,” Whoopi said, with her co-hosts readily agreeing. “She does not say boo. So I feel like, if she felt the need to come out of her shell and say ‘Look, this is not good,’ I hope they are going to listen.”

So, when Whoopi opened the conversation up to the table, the question was simple: “Will all those allegations make one damn bit of difference?”

“I do not think so,” Joy Behar replied bluntly.

For her, the indicator was that Pete Hegseth was still confirmed, despite multiple allegations of sexual abuse, which he was heavily grilled on by Republican Senator Thom Tillis.

“He really nailed Hegseth on the topic of abuse about women, and he still voted for him,” Behar said. “So, it does not matter. We are in a very bad situation in this country right now, where there is nobody in congress, that I am watching, who has the, how shall I put this? The testicularity required of the job. And I am frightened by it, frankly.”

At that, host Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in suggesting that Behar pick a word more associated with women, considering Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins were two of the three Republicans who voted against Hegseth. Farah Griffin also expects them to vote against RFK Jr., but admitted that it may not matter.

“I would not be surprised if RFK gets through, but I am going to be watching those two women, and Senator Bill Cassidy, who himself is a doctor, as well as Mitch McConnell, who survived polio, so he is somebody who feels strongly about vaccines and public health,” Farah Griffin explained.

But really, the ABC host suggested the senators embrace Donald Trump’s initial opinion of RFK Jr. from the primary: that he is “a radical left-wing lunatic that no Republican should vote for.”

