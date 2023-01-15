Richard E. Grant to Host 2023 BAFTA Film Awards Ceremony

Richard E. Grant will host the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards Ceremony which is set to take place Feb. 19.

The “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Oscar nominee will emcee the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards ceremony for the first time at London’s Royal Festival Hall, where the ceremony is moving after taking place at Royal Albert Hall for the last several years.

The 2023 ceremony will also slightly switch up its format with an expanded show as Alison Hammond brings the awards to viewers’ homes as host of a new BAFTA Studio from the Royal Festival Hall, and with film critic Ali Plumb and presenter Vick Hope hosting the ceremony’s red carpet.

For the first time, the ceremony will end with a live broadcast to reveal the final four category winners in real-time.

“I feel hugely privileged to be hosting the EE BAFTAs for the first time and the opportunity to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range of this year’s films,” Grant, who will follow up on Rebel Wilson’s memorable 2022 show, said in a statement.

“We are blessed to have a fantastic line-up of hosts for our 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards, all of whom exude wit, charm and warmth,” Chief Executive of BAFTA Jane Millichip said. “I can’t wait to see Richard E. Grant take to the stage. Much-loved by our audience at home, Richard also commands huge respect from his industry peers. And I can’t think of anyone better to complement Richard’s razor-sharp wit, and to helm our brand new BAFTA Studio, than Alison Hammond, with her brilliantly entertaining and candid interview style. On the red carpet, Ali Plumb and Vick Hope are masters at capturing the excitement and anticipation in the build-up to the ceremony. The EE BAFTA Film Awards are at the heart of BAFTA’s mission to recognise exceptional storytelling and the immensely talented people who bring those stories to the big screen, inspiring both audiences and future filmmakers alike.”

“I’m so excited to be hosting at this year’s EE BAFTA Film Awards with THE Richard E. Grant,” Hammond said in a statement. “We’re going to have a lot of fun bringing the glitz and glam of backstage to everyone watching at home around the world. From hanging out with the stars to celebrating the biggest night for cinema, and joining the discussions with film fans, get ready for good vibes only!”

The BAFTA’s red carpet will be streamed live across BAFTA’s social channels as Plumb and Hope interview nominees and attendees.

“I cannot wait for this year’s EE BAFTA Film Awards and to celebrate an outstanding year of films and am thrilled to be hosting the red carpet show alongside my friend Vick Hope where we will interview the many brilliant nominees,” Plumb said in a statement.

“I am honoured to be at this year’s EE BAFTA Film Awards and working with the brilliant Ali Plumb on the biggest red carpet of the film calendar,” Hope added. “I know we’re going to have a lot of fun bringing the glamour and anticipation of the arriving nominees to everyone watching around the world.”