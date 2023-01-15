Fresh off of last week’s Golden Globe Awards, the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards will make for a dazzling night of stargazing as films like “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “The Fabelmans” and TV shows like “Abbott Elementary,” “Better Call Saul” and “Andor” are up for the night’s top trophies.

Hosted by the Critics Choice Association (CCA), this year’s ceremony will honor previously announced recipients Janelle Monáe, who will receive the SeeHer Award, and Jeff Bridges, who will be presented with a lifetime achievement award.

If you are on the edge of your seat for this year’s awards race, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 15.

What Time Do the Critics Choice Awards Start?

The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, Jan. 15 and will air live on the east coast, but will be tape-delayed on the west coast. The awards are taking place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

How to Watch the Critics Choice Awards on TV

This year, the Critics’ Choice Awards are airing on The CW.

Are the Critics’ Choice Awards Streaming?

While the Critics’ Choice Awards are not streaming for free on any available platform, if you don’t have cable you can watch them on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream and Sling TV with a subscription. YouTube TV, DirecTV and FuboTV have free trial options.

Who Is Hosting the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards?

Comedian Chelsea Handler is set to host the prestigious awards show, marking a shakeup after Taye Diggs previously hosted the ceremony for four years in a row.

Who Are This Year’s Nominees?

While “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has the highest nomination count at 14 nominations, “The Fabelmans” and “Babylon” trailed slightly behind with 11 and 10 nominations, respectively. “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “RRR,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Tár,” “Women Talking” and “Women Talking” are also contenders for Best Picture.

Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler, Margot Robbie, Michelle Williams and Michelle Yeoh are nominated for Best Actress while Best Actor nominees include Austin Butler, Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy.

See the full list of nominations here for film and here for TV.

Who Votes for the Critics’ Choice Awards?

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 600 media critics and entertainment journalists. It was established in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the intersection between film, television, and streaming content.