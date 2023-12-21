Those looking to stream “Rick and Morty” Season 7 will be in luck in just over a month. The latest season of the beloved adult animated series will stream on Max on Jan. 22, with all 10 episodes streaming at the same time. The newest season of “Rick and Morty” premiered on Adult Swim in October and rolled out episodes weekly until its finale in December.

“Rick and Morty” Season 7 arrived with much interest as co-creator and star Justin Roiland was fired from the series in January 2023 over allegations of domestic battery. The criminal charges were subsequently dismissed, but Roiland was not reinstated on “Rick and Morty.”

Instead, two new voice actors took on the roles of the titular characters – Ian Cardoni voices Rick Sanchez and Harry Belden voices Morty Smith in Season 7 and onward. For executive producers Dan Harmon and Scott Marder, the search for Roiland’s replacement was difficult but rewarding.

“It’s been a lot of hard work,” Marder told TheWrap. “The irony of voice matching is that it’s tons and tons of work, but if you do it perfectly, no one notices. So it’s got such a weird high bar of excellence.”

The finale aired on Dec. 17, so there’s not much wait-time for the “Rick and Morty” Season 7 streaming release. And the future of the show — which has been renewed through Season 10 — is bright under the stewardship of Harmon and showrunner Marder.

“I think Seasons 1-7 have always been the result of coping with the production pipeline. Then you get what you get off of the assembly line, which I’m usually massively proud of,” Harmon told TheWrap. “But we’re coming up on an era now where it’s like, ‘Oh, actually, we can make creative strategic decisions about the content on the screen.’”