Ricky Martin Denies Accusation He Had Sexual and Abusive Relationship With Nephew

Through his attorney, Ricky Martin has strongly denied a bizarre accusation on Friday that he had engaged in a sexual relationship with his 21-year-old nephew that turned abusive.

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges,” Martin’s attorney, Marty Singer said in a statement provided to TheWrap. “Ricky Martin has, of course, never been – and would never be – involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Martin, 50, was hit with a restraining order in Puerto Rico on July 2; the reason for the restraining order was not made public at the time and person who requested it remained anonymous.

But earlier Friday, Pureto Rico newspaper Marca reported that the restraining order was filed by Martin’s 21-year-old nephew, who claimed the two had a sexual relationship lasting 7 months and that after it ended, Martin stalked him. According to Marca, Martin’s nephew also claims Martin was physically and psychologically abusive.

Without getting into their specifics, Martin previously denied accusations related to the restraining order in a statement released July 3.

“The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me,” Martin wrote. “Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart,” Martin said.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.