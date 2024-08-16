Roadside Attractions Acquires ‘Bob Trevino Likes It,’ Starring Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo

The film about an unlikely friendship opens in theaters in early 2025

Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo in Bob Trevino Likes it
Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo in "Bob Trevino Likes It"

Roadside Attractions has acquired SXSW Audience Award and Grand Jury Award winner “Bob Trevino Likes It,” starring Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo, the distributor announced on Friday.

Written and directed by Tracie Laymon and inspired by her search for her estranged father online, the film will open only in theaters early 2025. Myriad Pictures will also be handling international sales.

In addition to Leguizamo and Ferreira, “Bob Trevino Likes It” stars French Stewart, Lauren “Lolo” Spencer and Rachel Bay Jones.

SXSW 2024
Read Next
SXSW 2024 Portrait Studio: Nicolas Cage, Marisa Tomei, Daisy Ridley and More | Exclusive Photos

The film’s official synopsis is as follows: Often playing the role of caretaker to people like her father who should be caring for her, Lily Trevino (Ferreira) longs for a familial connection, having been abandoned by her mother as a child and then suddenly by her father in her twenties.

Bob Trevino (Leguizamo) works long hours alone at a construction company to support his wife Jeanie’s scrapbooking habit. The couple has endured a lot in the past decade, and Bob has sought to put his wife first, to the point of ignoring his own feelings and need for friendship, meaning and connection, that is, until he gets an unexpected Facebook message from a stranger.

Lily and Bob’s blossoming friendship becomes a vital source of connection and healing in both their lives. Bob’s small acts of fatherly kindness fill a familial void in Lily’s life and hold the power to change her direction forever. In their own ways, these two must both learn they are worthy of extraordinary love exemplified through small acts of kindness.

“This film is inspired by my finding chosen family,” Laymon said in a statement to TheWrap. “I found family again making this film with my incredible team, and now we find family in each and every audience who gets to see the film. We are delighted to have found the right home with Roadside Attractions who clearly understands the power and importance of human connection through theatrical experiences.”

“Tracie Laymon’s beautiful film is about finding family and community where you least expect it, and has revelatory performances from Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo,” RA co-presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff added. “We think it will be a special communal experience when people see it in theatres.”

Laymon is repped by Verve and Artists First. Ferreira is repped by Aperture Talent Agency, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan and Highlight PR.

The deal was negotiated by Cohen and VP of Acquisitions Angel An for Roadside Attractions, Myriad’s Kirk D’Amico and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

Camila Mendes Masters of the Universe Teela
Read Next
Camila Mendes to Play Teela in Amazon MGM and Mattel's 'Masters of the Universe'

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.