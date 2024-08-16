Roadside Attractions Acquires ‘Bob Trevino Likes It,’ Starring Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo

Roadside Attractions has acquired SXSW Audience Award and Grand Jury Award winner “Bob Trevino Likes It,” starring Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo, the distributor announced on Friday.

Written and directed by Tracie Laymon and inspired by her search for her estranged father online, the film will open only in theaters early 2025. Myriad Pictures will also be handling international sales.

In addition to Leguizamo and Ferreira, “Bob Trevino Likes It” stars French Stewart, Lauren “Lolo” Spencer and Rachel Bay Jones.

The film’s official synopsis is as follows: Often playing the role of caretaker to people like her father who should be caring for her, Lily Trevino (Ferreira) longs for a familial connection, having been abandoned by her mother as a child and then suddenly by her father in her twenties.

Bob Trevino (Leguizamo) works long hours alone at a construction company to support his wife Jeanie’s scrapbooking habit. The couple has endured a lot in the past decade, and Bob has sought to put his wife first, to the point of ignoring his own feelings and need for friendship, meaning and connection, that is, until he gets an unexpected Facebook message from a stranger.

Lily and Bob’s blossoming friendship becomes a vital source of connection and healing in both their lives. Bob’s small acts of fatherly kindness fill a familial void in Lily’s life and hold the power to change her direction forever. In their own ways, these two must both learn they are worthy of extraordinary love exemplified through small acts of kindness.

“This film is inspired by my finding chosen family,” Laymon said in a statement to TheWrap. “I found family again making this film with my incredible team, and now we find family in each and every audience who gets to see the film. We are delighted to have found the right home with Roadside Attractions who clearly understands the power and importance of human connection through theatrical experiences.”

“Tracie Laymon’s beautiful film is about finding family and community where you least expect it, and has revelatory performances from Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo,” RA co-presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff added. “We think it will be a special communal experience when people see it in theatres.”

Laymon is repped by Verve and Artists First. Ferreira is repped by Aperture Talent Agency, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan and Highlight PR.

The deal was negotiated by Cohen and VP of Acquisitions Angel An for Roadside Attractions, Myriad’s Kirk D’Amico and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.