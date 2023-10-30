Robert De Niro Gets Testy in Civil Court as Ex-Assistant’s Discrimination Lawsuit Goes to Trial

The “Killers of the Flower Moon” star dismisses her charges as “nonsense,” takes offense at lawyer’s line of questioning

Robert De Niro arrives for court in New York.
Getty Images
and

Robert De Niro took the stand Monday in a New York civil courtroom to testify in his own defense against a former executive assistant who is suing the “Taxi Driver” actor for gender discrimination, harassment, unwanted physical contact and verbal abuse.

De Niro dismissed the accusations from Graham Chase Robinson as “nonsense” and took offense at her attorney, Andrew Macurdy, trying to read something more into a line from the actor’s previous testimony.

“I don’t know what you’re trying to say,” De Niro said when Macurdy had him read back a prior quote that Robinson did “anything and everything” the assistant job required. “I don’t like that implication,” he said.

Read Next
Robert De Niro Slams Trump in Rousing Manifesto: 'I've Spent a Lot of Time Studying Bad Men' (Video)

“I asked her to do anything within reason — within the confines of her job,” said the actor, who currently stars in “Killers of the Flower Moon.” The acting great was so agitated, according to media reports, that he was told by Judge by Lewis J. Liman at one point to stop talking over the objections of his own lawyers.

Robinson, former vice president of production and finance at De Niro’s imprint Canal Productions, filed the lawsuit in 2019. Her action was in response to a previous De Niro filed accusing her of embezzlement, stealing frequent-flyer miles and spending excessive amounts of time watching “Friends” on Netflix while on the job.

During his testimony, De Niro said that Robinson had been “pushy” about having her title changed from his assistant to VP of finance and production. “The job is what it is,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “The titles were not important.”  

Robert De Niro
Read Next
Robert De Niro Accused of 'Unwanted Physical Contact,' Sexist Behavior by Former Employee in $12 Million Lawsuit

He also said Robinson was “disrespectful” during an argument about moving paintings in his townhouse before painters arrived. “I wanted everybody to be happy and play nice,” he said. “Unfortunately that didn’t happen.” 

Robinson’s original complaint says De Niro “treated her as though she was his ‘office wife,’” making her do demeaning domestic tasks like housework and buttoning the actor’s shirts, despite her executive title. She’s seeking $12 million in damages.

“Robert De Niro is someone who has clung to old mores,” according to the filing. “He does not accept the idea that men should treat women as equals. He does not care that gender discrimination in the workplace violates the law. Ms. Robinson is a casualty of this attitude.”

ari-emanuel-bryan-lourd
Read Next
Ari Emanuel, Bryan Lourd and the Feud of the Century

De Niro’s attorney, Tom Harvey, said at the time that her allegations are “beyond absurd.”

Robinson began working for Canal in 2008 as an assistant, but upon becoming a vice president, she claims she was assigned to gender-stereotypical duties and subjected to unwanted physical contact and sexually charged comments.

An eight-person jury was seated Monday. The case is expected to last two weeks. The same jury will also decide whether she is liable in his suit against her.

De Niro is expected to take the stand again on Tuesday.

Mika Brzezinski "Morning Joe" (MSNBC)
Read Next
‘Morning Joe’ Reacts to Antisemitism on College Campuses: ‘These Are Becoming Truly Unsafe Spaces’ (Video)

Josh Dickey

Josh is a veteran editor, writer and former New York City wire-service newsman who moved to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood trade’s small and scrappy…

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

One response to “Robert De Niro Gets Testy in Civil Court as Ex-Assistant’s Discrimination Lawsuit Goes to Trial”

  1. L.A. chick Avatar
    L.A. chick

    Im siding with DeNiro, based on the details in this article.  The assistant is shirking on her duties, crafting new titles of prestige for herself, possibly taking travel perks as her own and looking for favored status on buttoning the boss’s shirt, all in our currently femcentric culture.  Im not young enough for this job and my politics are totally the opposite of whats expected, but that said, DeNiro needs to win this case, eject this flake, get a new girl Friday and move on with his life. 

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.