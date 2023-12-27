‘Sound of Freedom’ Star Jim Caviezel Goes Viral for Fake Story Saying He Vowed to Never Work With Robert De Niro

The satirical story’s authenticity isn’t stopping X users from dunking on the “Passion of the Christ” star, either

A fake feud between “Sound of Freedom” star Jim Caviezel and Robert De Niro went viral after a satirical article stated that Caviezel refuses to work with the legendary actor, calling him an “awful, ungodly man.” 

The days since Christmas have seen many De Niro fans now dunking on Caviezel, joking that the “Killers of the Flower Moon” star wouldn’t ever want to work with the lesser-known actor anyway.

The false quotes by Caviezel, who played Jesus in Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ” and Tim Ballard in “Sound of Freedom,” first appeared in a Dec. 5 story in the satirical online newspaper, the Dunning-Kruger Times, and were recirculated on X around Dec. 23.

According to the Dunning-Kruger Times article, Caviezel rejected a role in an unknown movie because he refused to work with De Niro. The article says that the “Sound of Freedom” actor called De Niro “awful” and “ungodly.”

“It gets really awkward talking to [De Niro] face-to-face knowing he’s wearing 6-inch platform shoes,” the misleading quote continued.

The article was then shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, and circulated widely across the platform. The original post linking to the article was reportedly viewed 1.8 million times

A community note alerting users to the satirical nature of the article and its website of origin has since been added to the tweet.

Fact-checking website Snopes, meanwhile, discredited the authenticity of the article’s assertions on Dec. 6, rating the story as satire and confirming that “the story was not a recounting of real events.”

Although the article has been proven to be fake multiple times, users are continuing to run with the story on X, bumping both De Niro and his faux enemy up on the site’s trending page.

Catch some highlights below.

