Pablo Berger’s Oscar-nominated Spanish film hits theaters this week, and TheWrap is here to fill you in with all the details on how to watch.

“Robot Dreams,” adapted from Sara Varon’s 2007 graphic novel of the same name, follows the journey of a lonely dog named DOG in 1980s New York who resorts to creating his own robot companion.

The silent animated musical was written and directed by Pablo Berger, and was produced by Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé, Sandra Tapia, Jérôme Vidal, Sylvie Pialat and distributed by Neon.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “Robot Dreams” come out?

“Robot Dreams” releases in theaters on Friday, May 31.

Is “Robot Dreams” streaming?

Not yet, but it will be. “Robot Dreams” will be available to stream on Apple TV+ sometime after its theatrical release.

Check out the links below for “Robot Dreams” showtimes and tickets near you.

What is “Robot Dreams” about?

Here’s Neon’s official synopsis of “Robot Dreams” below.

DOG lives in Manhattan and he’s tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a companion. Their friendship blossoms, until they become inseparable, to the rhythm of 80’s NYC. One summer night, DOG, with great sadness, is forced to abandon Robot at the beach. Will they ever meet again?

Who is in the “Robot Dreams” cast?

“Robot Dreams” doesn’t include any dialogue, but there are several stars listed as cast members, including Ivan Labanda, Albert Trifol Segarra, Rafa Calvo, José Garcia Tos, José Luis Mediavilla and more.

Watch the trailer for “Robot Dreams”