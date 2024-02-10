The late Sinead O’Connor is one of 15 performers or groups to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. ABC announced the nominees for the 2024 induction as well as details surrounding the ceremony’s return during the Television Critics Association’s 2024 winter tour.

In addition to O’Connor, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakin, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Ozzy Osbourne, Sade and A Tribe Called Quest have also been nominated for the honor. Out of the 15 nominees for 2024, 10 are first-time nominees, including O’Connor.

Eligible nominees are required to have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before their nomination year. These selected names will then be sent to a voting committee composed of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry. Inductee choices are made based on an artist’s musical impact, influence on other artists, the length and depth of their career, their body of work, innovation in the field and technique, just to name a few of the considered factors.

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a press release. “Continuing in the true spirit of Rock & Roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

Inductees for the 2024 Hall of Fame will be announced in late April with the ceremony taking place in Cleveland this fall. A date for the ceremony will be announced at a later time as will on-sale information.

The ceremony will once again stream live on Disney+. A special airing will take place on ABC at a later date and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Last year marked the first time Disney+ streamed the esteemed ceremony. When the special aired on ABC, it reached over 13 million viewers across linear and streaming.

Best known for the song “Nothing Compares 2 U,” O’Connor was an Irish singer, songwriter and activist who was as widely known for her music as she was for her political stances. Notoriously, she ended her 1992 “Saturday Night Live” performance by tearing up a picture of Pope John Paul II to protest abuse in the Catholic Church.

In late July of 2023, O’Connor was found unresponsive in her South London flat and was pronounced dead at the age of 56. A court later declared that the artist died of natural causes.